A Logan County woman faces a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted for her role in a 2015 homicide.
Carolyn Kinder, 37, of Lewisburg, was found guilty last week of conspiracy to commit murder.
She was charged following the death of Robert Wetton, 65, who was found Aug. 26, 2015, in a barn at his home on Ellis Road with a gunshot wound to his head.
A grand jury indicted Kinder and Earl Johnson in connection with Wetton’s death in 2019.
Johnson, 62, of Lewisburg, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, engaging in organized crime and four counts of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
Kinder’s case went to trial in Logan Circuit Court, where a jury heard from seven prosecution witnesses, including two retired Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who testified about Kinder’s involvement in an agreement to kill Wetton and her participation in carrying out that agreement, according to a news release from Logan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr.
Wetton and his wife had been arrested in July 2015 in Arizona after a traffic stop revealed they were transporting 20 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.
Further investigation found that the drugs were on their way to Kentucky, and additional arrests were made for crimes related to drug trafficking.
Johnson was one of those arrested, and his Arizona drug case went to trial in November, leading to a conviction and an 11-year prison sentence, Kerr said.
Jurors in Logan County heard testimony that Kinder was Johnson’s paramour at the time of Wetton’s death, and also heard about statements Kinder made while in jail days after Wetton was killed.
“Kinder’s statements indicated that she and another individual had been paid by ‘the big boys from Arizona to kill the snitch,’ ” Kerr said in a news release. “Other statements made by Kinder were consistent with details of Wetton’s murder that were not yet known to the public.”
In addition to Kinder’s statements, prosecutors used her phone to tie her to the shooting.
Cellphone tower data showed the coordinates of Kinder’s phone to be less than four minutes from Wetton’s residence about two hours before Wetton was found dead, Kerr said.
Kinder claimed to law enforcement that she went to work in Bowling Green that evening, traveling there from Johnson’s home in Lewisburg, but cellphone records indicated she detoured along the way to a location less than four minutes form Wetton’s home, then traveled from Ky. 100 on some backroads to Auburn and returned to U.S. 68/Ky. 80 to continue her commute to Bowling Green, according to Kerr.
Kinder will be formally sentenced June 24.
Authorities will attempt to transport Johnson from Arizona to Kentucky to face the charges against him.
A virtual arraignment set for May 13 was postponed after Johnson refused to leave his cell in Arizona to appear over Zoom, court records show.