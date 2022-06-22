Woman dies in Barren crash JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Jun 22, 2022 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One woman was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Barren County.According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the site of the crash in the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road.A 2001 Volvo was traveling west on Mammoth Cave Road when its driver, Melanie Carroll, 25, of Goshen, failed to see a vehicle stopped in front of her waiting to turn. Carroll swerved into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Piotr Szymczyk, 44, of Bayonne, N.J.Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her car, Anna Dolliver, 24, of Lakeway, Texas, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.Szymczyk was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for injuries that were not life-threatening. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Myglasgow Melanie Carroll Road Piotr Szymczyk Crash Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Cave Wrangler Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGaines family announces sale of Daily News to Boone Newspapers'Remember her as a person': Search for killer continues in Morgan Violi abductionWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBobbie Glyn PedigoShots fired at house; two charged with attempted murderFormer State Rep. Wilson Stone diesFast Freddy's brings high-tech car washingRaymond Neal KeownWilson Lee StoneBG man accused of sexually abusing woman who called for apartment repair Images Videos State News Work to begin on initial phase of Ohio River bridge project Funding awarded for work at parks in 2 Kentucky counties Motocross instructor indicted on federal child porn charges From 'carp' to 'copi': unpopular fish getting a makeover Regulators deny suspension of costlier fuel requirement National News Agents search home of Trump-era Justice Dept. official AP News Summary at 2:10 p.m. EDT US rep blames abortion supporters for Michigan office damage Court: Harvard can be sued for distress over slave photos Uvalde victim's sister pleads for gun safety measures POLITICAL NEWS Oil industry says Granholm meeting sends 'positive signal' Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided 1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Department Jensen seeks tax cuts to help Minnesota cope with inflation AP source: Federal agents have searched Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-era Justice Department official Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView