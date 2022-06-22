One woman was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Barren County.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the site of the crash in the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road.

A 2001 Volvo was traveling west on Mammoth Cave Road when its driver, Melanie Carroll, 25, of Goshen, failed to see a vehicle stopped in front of her waiting to turn.

Carroll swerved into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Piotr Szymczyk, 44, of Bayonne, N.J.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her car, Anna Dolliver, 24, of Lakeway, Texas, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Szymczyk was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for injuries that were not life-threatening.

