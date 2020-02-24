A Barren County woman died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash in Cave City.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called around 11:17 a.m. Sunday to the crash on Ky. 90 near Harry King Road.
Investigation found that Mary M. Johnson, 73, of Glasgow, was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre north on Ky. 90 behind a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Deborah Cundari, 60, of Glasgow.
Cundari was slowing to a stop in order to turn onto Harry King Road when her vehicle was struck by Johnson's vehicle, which then entered oncoming traffic and was struck by a southbound 2006 Humvee driven by Jeremy Staples, 35, of Cub Run.
Johnson was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, where she was pronounced dead. Cundari was treated for injuries at T.J. Samson and released.
No other injuries were reported.
