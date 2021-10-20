A woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Glasgow.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, Marika P. Harbison was traveling south on Donnelley Drive in a 2012 GMC Yukon and was attempting to turn left into Jackie Browning Park. While turning, the SUV traveled into the path of a northbound 2005 Pontiac G6 driven by Stephen J. Adamson.
A passenger in Adamson's vehicle, Haley N. Coppedge, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile in the vehicle was transported from the scene and treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Adamson, who was cited for booster seat violations, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries, according to GPD.