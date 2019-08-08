A single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Edmonson County left one person dead and another injured.
Kentucky State Police received a call for service at 9:52 a.m. regarding the crash on Ky. 728.
A 1996 Buick driven by Charlotte A. Newton, 58, of Leitchfield, was traveling west when the car briefly left the edge of the road. Newton overcorrected, causing the car to exit completely off the right shoulder of the westbound lane, at which point the vehicle overturned and Newton was ejected.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Charles W. McStoots, 17, of Mammoth Cave, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, according to KSP.
Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
