When Eugene Gayle Herron died Dec. 26, he left behind a wish to be buried with full military honors, including a gun salute.
But despite his 20 years of service in the Air Force and earning the rank of technical sergeant, the plans to give him his tribute failed.
There were no sounds of guns firing at his memorial service Jan. 26, exactly one month after his death.
His wife, Marlina Herron, waited among other family and friends for her husband’s full honors, but the quiet seconds after the service turned into minutes.
She began to realize the personnel supposed to conduct the gun salute were not present.
Marlina Herron had to watch her husband’s final wish go ungranted as he was laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at Fort Knox.
“It was embarrassing for me and my family that we were waiting there for the gun salute and it did not happen,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I was heartbroken and disappointed. That was number one on the list my husband wanted done.”
Marlina and Eugene Herron were married for 46 years after they met in her home country of the Philippines in 1975. He was stationed nearby in Thailand and was doing a temporary stay in her country when he met Marlina.
Eventually, the couple would move to America where they would travel the country living near Air Force bases. Eugene Herron retired in 1993 after serving in the Gulf War, and they moved to Bowling Green where they remained until his death last December.
Marlina Herron said she was told the monthlong wait between her husband’s death and memorial service was due to COVID-19 and “a lack of staffing” to fulfill the arrangements.
Arrangements which were not fulfilled as the family stood by Eugene Herron’s grave in confusion.
After the service ended and she returned home, Marlina Herron’s feelings of embarrassment and disappointment would soon turn into indignation.
She was not going to accept this ending to her husband’s life.
“I want my husband to be honored. He deserves to be honored,” Marlina Herron said. “He served his country for 20 years. I’m fighting for the honor of my husband because of his service to his country. I’m faithfully devoted to him. That was his request – to fight for him if things weren’t done right.”
So she went looking for answers.
Marlina Herron called both the military and the funeral home that helped make the arrangements and not only demanded answers for what happened, but she wanted another service to take place featuring the gun salute Eugene Herron had asked for.
The answers she was first given did not provide much solace.
“I was told by the military that the ones who were supposed to show up to do the salute were doing the service for an active duty fallen soldier,” Marlina Herron said. “The funeral home told me that this had happened in the past. I told them they are barking up the wrong tree. They are telling this to the wrong woman.”
Eventually, she said both the military and the funeral home that helped with her husband’s service blamed “miscommunication” as to why the family was not notified the gun salute was not going to happen.
Finally, she was put in touch with a commander who agreed to host another service at Fort Knox. A friend then recommended Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green to help redo the service since they were veteran-owned.
Upon her arrival at Cone Funeral Home, she was greeted by Funeral Director Mandy-Jo Uhls who sat down and heard Marlina Herron’s story.
Uhls would then spend the next four hours over the phone planning a second service that included a full gun salute.
“I thought ‘Oh my god, this woman is so patient,’ ” Marlina Herron said. “She told me she would find a way to fulfill my request. She was wonderful. I only asked for two veterans to do the salute, and she found a whole team of seven to do it.”
Uhls said she had never seen a situation like this before.
“Usually, they (the military) are good with contacting us and they will tell us they are short a couple of guys,” Uhls said. “I’m not exactly sure where the miscommunication originally happened. It was four or five hours worth of phone calls. I’ve never done anything like this before in my career. Everybody managed to plan it out.”
To make sure the full salute would be carried out, Uhls drove to Fort Knox herself Feb. 7. She watched firsthand as Eugene Herron was finally granted his last wish as guns fired over his grave.
“It was very heartfelt and emotional,” Uhls said. “You could just tell she was very grateful for everybody that was there. The best way I can describe it – it felt like I had completed a task and a wish for her and her husband. Whenever those guns fired, you could just see on her face the relief. I feel like I have made a lifelong friend because we talk every day now.”
Marlina Herron pointed to her faith as the reason for the successful resolution of the issue.
In the month between his death and his first service, Eugene Herron managed to save three lives through organ donation. She said his kidneys and liver were already donated and his heart, eyes and skin were waiting to be accepted.
“I never gave up on the Lord,” Marlina Herron said. “When one door closes, another one opens. I never question God when I go through trials. He will fight the battle for me. This story is a learning lesson for all the funeral homes in Bowling Green and all the branches of the military to learn to communicate. Please, if there are any issues, notify the families. That’s my message through all of this.
“It was perfectly done,” she said of the second service. “It was a wonderful day. God answered my prayers about the weather, and my divine request was answered. This is how God works if you just believe in him. God allowed it to happen.”
She says the American flag given to her Jan. 26 is the most potent reminder of her soulmate.
“I saw that flag, and knew I had to fight for my husband,” Marlina Herron said. “Now I see it, and I feel like he is happy with me and what I have done.”