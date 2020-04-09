A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after a woman said she was hit by a car he had been driving.
According to an arrest citation, a witness notified the Bowling Green Police Department that she saw a woman get run over by a vehicle at a Dishman Lane apartment complex. The witness said she heard a lot of yelling before seeing a man put the woman in the car and drive away.
Police were notified that the woman was at The Medical Center and interviewed her.
The woman said she was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Randy Keen, and was standing near the open door of his car with Keen inside.
Keen then "gunned it," striking the woman with the car door and driving over her leg, causing fractures, according to a BGPD arrest citation.
Keen gave conflicting accounts to police about how the woman sustained her injury, eventually telling police he put the woman in his car after hearing her yell that she had been run over, his arrest citation said.
Keen, 59, was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on a charge of first-degree assault.
