A vehicle struck a woman in Barren County, and police arrested the alleged driver elsewhere.
The Glasgow Police Department arrested Mario Frazier, 20, of Glasgow, on charges of first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and reckless driving.
GPD officers were called Monday to Park Street regarding a disturbance that resulted in someone being hit by a vehicle. Police found a woman lying on the ground, and she was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for treatment.
The woman's name has not been released by police, but Frazier's arrest citation described the victim as an acquaintance of his.
The vehicle involved in the incident had left the scene by the time police arrived, but witnesses provided a description of the vehicle, which officers located Tuesday outside Frazier's Noah Drive address, according to GPD.
Frazier was taken into custody and was arraigned Thursday in Barren District Court. He remains lodged in Barren County Corrections Center under a $15,000 cash bond.
Frazier has trials pending in Warren County in multiple cases.
He has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief in a 2019 incident at Lampkin Place Apartments. In that case, a man reported two men assaulted him with their fists, a crutch and a skateboard, held him at gunpoint and threatened to throw him off the balcony of his apartment before destroying his cellphone.
Court records said a trial set for December 2019 did not take place when Frazier failed to show up at court. A grand jury subsequently indicted Frazier on a count of first-degree bail jumping.
The robbery case is now set for a February trial date.
In a separate case, Frazier is charged with theft of identity, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana in connection with a Bowling Green Police Department investigation into thefts of packages from front porches.
