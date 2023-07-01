A woman was successfully extricated from a trench in Cave City Saturday after a wall of dirt collapsed on top of her, trapping her inside a heap of earth.
Kevin Jandt, chief of the Cave City Fire Department, said the dispatch call came in at about 2:30 in the afternoon. Responders arrived to a trench across from the Wigwam Village on Highway 31-W but the subject “was not in sight.”
According to officer Garth Avery of the Cave City Police Department, police were first on the scene. He said the subject, a woman in her 40s, was “fully encapsulated by dirt” and responders could only hear “faint mumbles.”
Jandt said one of the trench walls had given way and pinned her on the opposite side of the man-made gulch. After 20 or so minutes of work, “we still hadn’t seen her."
Eventually her head and one hand was freed. Crews spoke to her as they worked to excavate her from the trench which, according to Jandt, measured about 17 feet deep.
“She was alert and everything, and as soon as (BGFD) got there I turned it over to them because we didn’t have the equipment,” Jandt said.
Trench shoring lumber was required to prop up and stabilize the trench walls.
“That dirt moves like lightning anyway when it slides, and you don't know if more of the walls are going to come in,” Jandt said. “It takes a little bit to get all that in there before we put any guys down in there to start digging.”
Once the proper bracing was in place, Jandt said medics were able to administer oxygen and an IV.
Jandt said it was about 6 when he called dispatch to let them know “we’ve got her extricated out of the ditch.”
Avery said that, according to Barren County EMS, the subject appeared to be stable and alert once she was out of the dirt.
He said she was taken to UofL Hospital. No name was given.
Jandt said Cave City FD, Cave City PD, BGFD, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Barren River Emergency Management and Horse Cave FD all assisted with the rescue.