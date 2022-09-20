Amanda May’s attorney described the events that transpired Oct. 26 at the Speedway/Marathon store in Smiths Grove as the product of a bad episode involving her mental health, fueled by substance abuse.
May, 47, of Campbellsville, stood Monday with her attorney, Dennie Hardin, in Warren Circuit Court waiting to be sentenced on several criminal charges that came about from the incident, in which she was reported to have shot out the front glass of the store, set fire to a merchandise display before throwing it out the store and engaged in violence with responding law enforcement.
May pleaded guilty earlier to charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
A plea agreement recommended a 20-year prison sentence for May, reducing some counts from more serious charges and dismissing other counts.
While May was eligible for probation under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors opposed that option.
Hardin said that in the nearly a year that May had spent in custody since her arrest, she had worked to improve her mental health so she would not repeat her conduct at the store in Smiths Grove.
“There’s an overall lack of criminal history,” Hardin said. “She’s had a lot of hardship, a lot of sadness, she lost her son a few years ago and that has affected her.”
Law enforcement likely did not know those circumstances when members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Speedway after receiving a report that a woman had fired three rounds from a handgun.
Deputies saw a small fire next to the front entrance of the building and shattered glass next to the front door and May was seen damaging a cash register and other items in the store, according to an arrest citation.
The sheriff’s office would later post video from the incident on social media in which May is wielding a large black object toward a deputy in the business.
An arrest citation said May swung a flashlight at a deputy, held a shard of glass toward her throat, attempted to stab a deputy with the glass, led law enforcement on a foot chase toward an Interstate 65 access ramp and was found to have a handgun in her back pocket when she was detained.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Bumgarner argued against probation, saying May represented an ongoing danger to herself and others.
“It is a wonder that (law enforcement) did not shoot Ms. May, truly,” Bumgarner said in court. “It was a very dangerous, volatile situation.”
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson placed May on probation for five years, saying that while the incident at Smiths Grove was a “dangerous mental health issue,” he was persuaded that May did not currently pose a danger to herself or others.
Wilson urged May to reach out to her probation officer for any help.
“Run to them if you’re having a need, reach out to them,” Wilson said.
