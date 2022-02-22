A Butler County grand jury has indicted a woman in connection with a fatal stabbing.
Tiffany Swift, 25, of Cromwell, was indicted this month on charges of murder, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Swift is accused of stabbing Trenton Howard, 32, of Morgantown, on Jan. 20 at a residence on Gilstrap Road.
Kentucky State Police arrested Swift that day on the murder charge after she reportedly confessed her involvement.
“(Swift) told me she did stab Trenton Howard one time in the chest,” KSP Detective Jonathan Carlock testified at a preliminary hearing this month in Butler District Court. “She said that was done out of self-defense.”
The grand jury added the drug charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the residence while investigating the homicide.
Swift is scheduled to appear March 8 for arraignment in Butler Circuit Court.
Carlock testified that police learned Swift, Howard and Harlan Roebke were together in the house using meth when Howard and Roebke got into an argument.
Carlock testified that Swift recounted that Howard pushed her down during the argument, after which she picked up a fillet knife from the kitchen floor and stabbed Howard with it as he turned toward her with a raised fist.
Howard was found dead by police on the back porch. By the time police arrived, Roebke had left, and he was found at a nearby residence by law enforcement.
Carlock testified that Swift and Roebke gave similar accounts of what happened, except that Roebke claimed to have been on the back porch of the home when he saw Howard come outside bleeding, while Swift reported that Roebke stood next to her during the stabbing.
“(Roebke) said he was on the back porch and didn’t see the stabbing occur,” Carlock said during the hearing. “He said he never saw Tiffany with a knife.”
Swift is being held in the Butler County Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
