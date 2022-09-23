A woman arrested earlier this month on an allegation of posting a bomb threat on social media targeting a Western Kentucky University parking structure has been indicted.
A grand jury returned an indictment against Hailee Reed, 20, of Stanford, charging her with first-degree terroristic threatening.
Reed was arrested Sept. 14 by the Western Kentucky University Police Department, which investigated the incident on the same day that campus police investigated the discovery of a potentially explosive device near Cherry Hall.
Classes were suspended that morning and several buildings on campus were evacuated as WKUPD and other agencies investigated the device, eventually determining it was not life-threatening.
According to an arrest citation, WKUPD received an email from a professor who reported the alleged threat, which was posted on the social media platform Yik Yak.
The post stated “next bomb will be in ps2. y’all prepare yourselves,” referring to Parking Structure 2 located between E.A. Diddle Arena and Houchens-Smith Stadium.
WKUPD issued a campuswide alert about the threat and officers formed a perimeter around Parking Structure 2, eventually determining the threat was unfounded.
According to Reed’s arrest citation, Reed called WKU dispatch around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 and said she made the post on Yik Yak.
Reed later consented to a police interview.
“Reed stated she did post the threat on Yik Yak and meant it as a joke,” WKUPD Sgt. Scott Harmon wrote in the arrest citation. “Reed stated she knew she made a terrible decision and never meant to cause this much trouble.”
Attorney Mark Smith, who is representing Reed, said she is not allowed on campus but is working with WKU officials to continue her coursework online while the criminal case is pending.
“I don’t think that anybody for a second thinks that she would hurt anybody,” Smith said. “She’s a good girl and a good student and has no prior (criminal) background. I think that her statements were taken out of context, I do not believe she’s guilty of what she’s been charged with and we’re looking forward to this sorting itself out once we appear in court.”
After her arrest, Reed posted a $6,000 cash bond Sept. 15.
Reed was due to appear Oct. 10 in Warren District Court for arraignment, but that court date was removed and her case was presented to a grand jury Wednesday.
Reed is now scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 8 in Warren Circuit Court.
In Kentucky, first-degree terroristic threatening is a Class C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.