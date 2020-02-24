A pickup truck crashed while attempting to avoid a deer Monday in Logan County, leaving the driver with multiple injuries.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Amy Graves, 41, of Russellville, was traveling in the 4800 block of U.S. 79 South at about 5:30 a.m. Monday when she swerved to avoid a deer, causing her to lose control and leave the road.
The truck struck a utility pole and a tree.
Graves was transported initially to Logan Memorial Hospital before being flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
