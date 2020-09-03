A crash Thursday morning on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren County killed a woman and left a baby injured.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to a crash near the 14-mile marker, finding that a 2017 Ford Fiesta traveling east crossed the median into westbound traffic and struck a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Fiesta, Cassie Horton, 24, of Glasgow, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 8-month-old passenger in Horton's car was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow and then to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville and was listed Thursday in stable condition, according to KSP.
Stevie Surgener, 60, of Eubank, who drove the tractor-trailer, was not injured.
