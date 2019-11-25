An Alvaton woman accused of striking and injuring a teen in a hit-and-run incident pleaded guilty Monday to three felony counts.
Alexis Ogles, 29, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid (victim with serious injury) and tampering with physical evidence.
City police suspected Ogles of striking 15-year-old Jada Rigsby as the teen walked along Industrial DrIve on the night of June 8, 2018.
Jada was found unconscious on the side of the road by police more than an hour after she was reported missing.
Police were able to find surveillance video footage from the area showing the incident.
Ogles entered an Alford plea to the second-degree assault count, which was amended down from an original charge of first-degree assault.
A defendant entering an Alford plea denies wrongdoing while acknowledging that enough evidence exists for a jury to return a guilty verdict.
Jada was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of injuries that included a fractured skull, multiple brain bleeds and multiple bone fractures.
Four days after the hit-and-run, city police received a tip that Ogles mIGHT have been the driver.
One of Ogles' co-workers at Jimmy John's reported to police that Ogles said she hit a mailbox on Industrial Drive.
Ogles also told co-workers that she was going to travel to Michigan to get the vehicle repaired.
"She actually asked a few of the employees if they know how to pull out the dents on the vehicle," BGPD Detective Eric Stroud testified at a 2018 hearing in Warren District Court.
After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, police found blood spatter on it along with hair fibers in the fractures of the windshield.
During a police interview, Ogles confessed to striking someone while driving.
According to an arrest citation, Ogles told police she was looking down at her phone when she struck Jada.
"Ogles stated she panicked and left the scene," her arrest citation said.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron has recommended a 12-year prison sentence for Ogles.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set final sentencing for Jan. 27.
Court records show that, two years before this incident, Ogles was cited in 2016 by the Warren County Sheriff's Office for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone.
A deputy observed Ogles using her phone while driving on Nashville Road and stopped her. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.