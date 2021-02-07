The attorney for a woman who pleaded guilty for her role in the deadly robbery of La Placita market has requested she be sentenced to time served.
Estrellita Soto, 36, is set to be sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court on a count of interference with commerce by robbery.
She is one of five people charged in the March 17, 2017, robbery of the Hispanic market on Morgantown Road, in which Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed while attempting to intervene.
Soto and Lilian Duron are the only two suspects to have pleaded guilty. Duron, who pleaded guilty to the same charge as Soto, was sentenced last year to a four-year prison term.
Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a sentence as low as seven years, three months and as high as nine years in prison for Soto, but her attorney, Alan Simpson, filed a request for a downward departure when she is sentenced.
Filed last month, Simpson bases his request on the grounds that Soto had no prior criminal history and had relatively little involvement in the robbery.
A Mexican national and undocumented immigrant, Soto had been living and working in the U.S. to support extended family in Mexico, including two children she has in common with Jorge Caballero-Melgar, who is charged in the La Placita incident with murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal re-entry after deportation.
Simpson argued that Soto would not have gotten involved in the incident were it not for her relationship with Caballero-Melgar.
According to court records, Soto and Duron had gone to La Placita earlier in the day to wire money to her family, knowing that those funds would be stolen back by their co-defendants.
Simpson said that was the extent of Soto’s involvement in the plot.
“She learned about the violent and deadly confrontation by way of social media and other news outlets after she returned home in the Nashville area,” Simpson said in his filing. “The government has conceded that Ms. Soto was not aware that anyone possessed a firearm. ... Essentially, the defendant knew there would be a robbery the evening before, and she went along in her limited role as a participant, but she never had any idea that someone would be injured, or worse, that someone would lose their life.”
As of Monday, Soto will have been held in jail for three years, four months and 15 days, Simpson said, nearly matching the four-year sentence received by Duron for the same charge.
“Both Soto and Duron were mere pawns in the plan set in motion by others,” Simpson said in the filing.
Soto is also certain to be deported once she completes her sentence, and Simpson said that his client welcomes that outcome and wishes to rejoin her family.
As of Friday afternoon, no sentencing memorandum had been filed by the U.S. attorney’s Office, though a plea agreement in the case said prosecutors would request a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.