For a second time, Robin Loid found herself in the unenviable position of advocating in a courtroom for a child lost to tragic circumstances.
Her daughter, McKenzi Loid, was killed in 2017 in a car crash in Pennsylvania. The driver who caused the crash was found to be intoxicated and was sentenced to prison on a number of criminal charges.
On Tuesday, six years to the day of her daughter’s death, Robin Loid spoke on behalf of her late son, standing a few feet from the woman who accepted criminal responsibility for his death.
Shannon Rena Biggs, 41, of Franklin, was sentenced by Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Biggs had admitted to supplying drugs to Tommy Loid III, 32, that contributed to his death on March 20, 2021.
Speaking in court on Tuesday, Robin Loid remembered her son as a devout member of Living Hope Baptist Church, a loving family man and a tireless worker who trained horses at Loid Stables, weathering injuries to do so.
“He was an asset to the walking horse industry and was loved and trusted by all who knew him,” Robin Loid said in court.
Biggs was directed to serve her 10-year sentence consecutively to a seven-year sentence she received in Simpson County in an unrelated drug trafficking case, though court records from Simpson County indicate she was granted shock probation last month in that case.
Near the end of her written remarks, Loid addressed Biggs directly.
“I’m not able to forgive you at this time, but I will, for I know I am called to do that as a Christian and I need the be a Christian example for you and others in this courtroom,” Loid said.
Biggs, represented by attorney Jeb Dennis of the Department of Public Advocacy, did not speak at her sentencing.
Loid said her son was a “valuable community member” who enjoyed driving a horse-drawn carriage downtown for weekend visitors and taking a miniature horse to children’s birthday parties.
She said she did not want her son’s death to be a “statistic in another drug-related case.”
“As a parent, I firmly believe in nipping this problem each and every time it arises,” Loid said. “Addiction does not discriminate and good people are dying every day from this deadly drug.”
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.