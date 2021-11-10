A Hart County woman dropped her child off at school Tuesday morning and has not been seen since, according to police.
Kentucky State Police received a call Tuesday afternoon regarding Erica Burden, 27, of Bonnieville.
According to KSP, Burden dropped off her child at school around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday and that is her last known whereabouts.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans and leopard crocs. Burden also carries a leopard purse and has multiple tattoos on her right arm, KSP said.
Anyone with information regarding Burden's whereabouts can contact KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.