A Bowling Green woman was arrested Wednesday after her son's girlfriend accused her of dragging her from a vehicle.
Kathy L. Miller, 53, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to an arrest citation, city police responded Tuesday to a Johnson Drive address after a woman called 911 to report being run over by a black Nissan Altima.
The victim had large road rash wounds on her left leg and left arm and was bleeding from both areas and from her left hand.
The woman told police that Miller agreed to give her a ride to a grocery store, and on the way back to Johnson Drive the two began arguing, with the victim saying Miller was angry over how long she took in the store, according to Miller's arrest citation.
The argument escalated during the drive until the woman demanded that Miller let her out of the vehicle so she could walk home.
While stopped at an intersection, the woman said she grabbed the grocery bags and opened the door, and Miller stepped on the gas pedal, causing the woman to be dragged for several feet on Johnson Drive.
City police made attempts to contact Miller, who came to the Bowling Green Police Department on Wednesday.
Miller said her passenger jumped out of the car during the argument and she stopped the car and tried to get her back inside.
Miller denied that the woman was dragged and explained that she did not call 911 for her son's girlfriend because she did not think to do so, according to her arrest citation.
