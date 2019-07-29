A woman reported she was the victim of an armed robbery in the Warren East High School parking lot.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 8:05 p.m. Saturday to the Fivestar service station on Louisville Road to meet with the woman, who claimed she was robbed at gunpoint by two black men while she was parked in the WEHS parking lot and waiting for her son, who was at a soccer game at the school.
The 51-year-old woman said she had her window down and noticed a man walk by the right side of her vehicle. Shortly afterward, a second man walked up to her window and asked to use her phone.
When she told the person he could not use her phone, he opened the door of her vehicle and tried to get her out, while the other man tried to get her purse out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman reported that she kicked one of the suspects and a gun was pulled on her and pointed at her head.
The robbers took her purse, got into a silver/gray, older model four-door car and drove away, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman reported following the car out of the parking lot, where the robbers ran a red light and turned left onto Louisville Road before turning right onto Glasgow Road.
She then drove to the Fivestar and waited for police.
She described the suspects as a heavyset black male with short hair wearing a maroon button-up short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, and a thin black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a gray zip-up hooded jacket and blue jeans.
The woman's phone was found in the WEHS parking lot and the purse, which was missing about $40, was found in a ditch off Glasgow Road on the ramp crossover to Interstate 65.
