Jada Rigsby enjoyed soccer, playing with a tenacity that earned her the nickname “Bulldog,” according to her mother, Christina Rigsby.
Jada’s life was forever altered and her family thrown in upheaval when the then 15-year-old was hit by a vehicle that then drove away as she was walking on Industrial Drive on June 8, 2018.
Instead of running on a soccer field, Christina Rigsby said Wednesday that her daughter will likely spend the rest of her life in therapy, one of the many effects of the hit-and-run case that caused Jada to experience swelling and hemorrhages of her brain, a fractured skull and several other broken bones.
“The social butterfly I know is not there anymore,” Christina Rigsby said.
Christina Rigsby’s words were spoken in Warren Circuit Court at the sentencing of Alexis Ogles, 29, the driver of the vehicle that struck Jada, now 16.
Ogles pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid (victim with serious injury) and tampering with physical evidence.
She was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
At her sentencing, Ogles expressed remorse for her actions.
“I caused a lot of hurt and pain that didn’t have to happen if I had just stopped,” Ogles said. “My poor choices changed our lives forever. ... I just know that going forward I’m going to strive daily to be a better member of society.”
More than an hour after she was reported missing that night, the Bowling Green Police Department found Jada unconscious on the side of the road.
She spent three weeks at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where doctors worked to reduce swelling in her brain.
That was followed by another three weeks at Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital.
In the months since then, Jada and her family have attempted to cope with the aftereffects of the incident.
Jada suffered frontal lobe damage that will prevent her from driving or playing soccer, she lost her senses of taste and smell and she has enrolled at Beacon Academy in an effort to complete high school, her mother said.
“She was left on the side of the road for dead like an animal, and all you had to do was stop,” Christina Rigsby said. “It’s been a struggle, it really has. The thing of it is the actions after (the incident).”
During her remarks, Christina Rigsby said she forgave Ogles for her actions.
Ogles’ father, Stephen Clingenpeel, also apologized to Jada and her family.
Clingenpeel, a deputy jailer, said it has been a struggle to explain the situation to Ogles’ three children.
Ogles remained in jail while the case was pending, and Clingenpeel said he did not seek a modification of her bond in part because he believed it would upset the Rigsby family.
“I know the words may sound empty, and it’s unfortunate that our families have been brought together like this, but I pray that Jada has a bright future,” Clingenpeel said, addressing members of Rigsby’s family in court.
Ogles emerged as a suspect four days after the incident when city police received a tip from one of her co-workers that she may have been the driver.
The co-worker reported to police that Ogles said she hit a mailbox on Industrial Drive and that she was going to travel to Michigan to get the vehicle repaired, asking colleagues if they knew how to pull out the dents on the vehicle, according to prior testimony.
The BGPD obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found blood spatter on it along with hair fibers in the fractures of the windshield, court records show.
Ogles confessed during a police interview, telling police she was looking down at her phone at the time she struck Jada and then panicked and drove away, according to her arrest citation.
“It was a horrible incident, one that I think unfortunately could play out so many more times in our society with cellphones,” Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson said. “This (sentence) is not really about making our community safer or punishing you more, but it is more about sending a message about being more careful. If we do hurt somebody, we have to render aid.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.