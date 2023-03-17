Woman shot in Glasgow, police arrest suspect JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John T. Hill Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Glasgow man was arrested Thursday after a woman was shot in the arm.According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to Adams Place on a shooting complaint and found a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.The woman, whose name was not released by police, was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. Investigation determined that John T. Hill, of Glasgow, had shot the woman, police said.Officers located the firearm alleged to have been used and determined that it had been reported stolen in Bowling Green, police said.Hill was charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm). — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTwo BG men indicted on rape charges against childBrooke Bryant (Vincent)Stansbury steps down as Hilltoppers' coachCoaching search on for WKU after Stansbury's departureWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG man admits guilt in drive-by shootingLiving and dying in the shadows: The story of Azel BecknerGrisly details emerge in Warren murder, arson caseRestaurant inspectionsClassic Duncan Hines celebration to receive modern twist this summer Images Videos State News Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers National News Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case AP News Summary at 11:31 a.m. EDT Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer serving time for George Floyd's murder, pleads guilty to tax evasion International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin because of his actions in Ukraine NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week POLITICAL NEWS Trump vs. DeSantis: Rivals' very different styles on display Haaland criticized over ‘difficult’ choice on Willow project Biden hosts Irish prime minister on St. Patrick's Day US says ahead of Xi-Putin meeting it would oppose call for cease-fire in Ukraine as 'ratification of Russian conquest' Will Americans end up footing the bill for bank failures? Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView