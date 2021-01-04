An SUV rolled down a driveway and struck and injured a woman Sunday in Glasgow when the vehicle's owner attempted to move it while repairing it.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, a 2013 Honda Pilot was being worked on by its owner at a Joe Montgomery Court address.
The vehicle was being pushed out of the garage area when the owner lost control of it.
The rolling vehicle struck Hiromi Ozaki and came to rest after striking a neighbor's garage door, according to GPD.
Ozaki was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
