A woman was stabbed Saturday in Barren County and an arrest warrant has been obtained for a suspect.
According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified around 10:14 a.m. Saturday of a woman who had been brought to the emergency room at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow after a stabbing.
Detectives were able to interview the woman before she was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for additional treatment.
Police have not released the victim's name.
The woman said she was stabbed by Brooke Pierce, 26, at a residence on Tompkinsville Road during an altercation.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Pierce on a count of first-degree assault.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at 270-651-2771 or 270-646-8771.
