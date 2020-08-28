A woman was shot in the leg early Friday in an incident that city police are investigating.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers received a call shortly before 4 a.m. Friday about a shooting in the 2100 block of Rock Creek Road.
Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound in her leg.
While assisting her, police received a call about a possible carjacking at Old Barren River Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Through investigation, police determined the two incidents were related.
The woman was flown to a trauma center in Nashville with a wound not believed to be life-threatening.
She is believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle that was reportedly stolen at gunpoint, according to BGPD.
Police have not released the name of the gunshot victim.
A suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon, according to BGPD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.