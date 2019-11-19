An Edmonson County woman is accused of shooting and wounding her neighbor Saturday.
The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence at 265 Goldenrod Lane in Smiths Grove regarding a possible shooting.
Sandra Fabyan, 59, called a dispatcher and said she had shot at her neighbor and was not supposed to be in possession of a gun.
Deputies learned Fabyan had found her neighbor knocking on a door to the main floor of her house and that she did not know whether she wounded the woman when she shot her, according to the sheriff's office.
Law enforcement later found that the neighbor had knocked and shouted for Fabyan to come to the door but had not made any threats of violence.
Fabyan disclosed that she was a convicted felon and knew she wasn't supposed to have a gun, and deputies found a handgun in the residence.
The neighbor, whose name was not released, traveled by personal vehicle to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow and was then flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The gunshot victim told deputies she thought Fabyan had shot at her five or six times and that one of the shots hit her vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found a bullet hole in the front windshield around the level of a person's head.
The shooting stemmed from a personal relationship between Fabyan and a man, according to the sheriff's office.
Fabyan was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.
She remains in Hart County Jail in Munfordville under a $10,000 cash bond.
