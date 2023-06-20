Female small business owners or women interested in starting their own business are invited to attend the "Women in Business Empowerment Expo" hosted by the Women Business Center of KY on Wednesday in Bowling Green.
The Expo will begin at 8 a.m. with a "Strong Woman Power Hour." Attendees will network and chat about their businesses with small business resource providers in the area.
There will be a combination of workshops such as marketing strategies, how to start a business and finance one-on-ones covering how to prepare for small business lending.
“Something that gets in the way of either starting a business or scaling it has been access to capital for so many, particularly for women business owners,” said Devanny King, the president of WBC. “We're wanting to provide information and a one-stop shop for individuals to come out and learn more about what they can do from a funding standpoint for the limit.”
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, over eight million small businesses existed in the U.S. in 2022 and more than 43% of Kentuckians worked for a small business. WBC works to provide opportunities, networking and education for those female small business owners.
“We offer no-cost consulting business coaching to our clients. Whether that is starting their business, scaling it or finding funding,” King said. “We also can put on events such as this (Expo) as well as other networking opportunities for female entrepreneurs or small business owners to get together and support one another.”
The Expo will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Western Kentucky University Center for Research Development. Admission is $10. For more information or to register for the event, visit wbckentucky.org.
For those who can't make the Bowling Green Expo, there will be another one in Owensboro on June 22 at the Party Space Place.