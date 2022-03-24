The work and talents of female artists from across the region will once again be celebrated and displayed by Med Center Health with the return of the “Women in the Arts” exhibit this June.
A call for entries for the presentation is open and will continue until May 2.
The exhibit will be open for the public to view free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3-4 at the WKU Health and Sciences Complex on The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s campus.
The show has been on hiatus for the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sarah Widener, health and wellness director at Med Center Health, said organizers are ready for the showcase’s return.
“I’m extremely excited to have and host this event again,” Widener said. “Everybody is ready to move on, and it’s been hard and challenging. We are definitely looking forward to this. It’s always important to showcase women and their talents. It’s very important that we highlight the talent and the work that they do.”
The exhibit is open to any female artists in Kentucky over age 18. Widener said they accept almost all forms of art ranging from paintings, weaving, sculptures, photography and more.
Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to take part. The entry free for each artist is $20 for a limit of two entries per participant.
Some pieces will be available for the public to purchase while Med Center Health is bringing in an out-of-town judge to award one work of art the Special Purchase Award.
At her own discretion, the winner will have her artwork purchased by Med Center Health, and it will be displayed in The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Artwork purchased by Med Center Health is intended to foster a healing atmosphere.
Widener said there will be several other cash prizes as well.
“Artwork means a lot to a lot of different people,” she said. “Art can create a healing atmosphere and speak different things to different people. That speaks to the Med Center being a part of the community and how we are being creative to foster health. It’s a great event for the community.”
– Artists can call Med Center Health at 270-745-1010 to enter their work to the exhibit, or they can visit med centerhealth.org/women- in-the-arts/ to sign up.
