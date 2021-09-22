Six local nonprofits have been named finalists for the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky’s annual grants program, which awards $145,000.
The Barren River Child Advocacy Center, CASA of South Central Kentucky, Center for Pregnancy, Family Enrichment Center, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries will each receive at least $10,000 in grants after being named this year’s finalists.
This year’s grants will be allocated differently in the fund’s ninth year because of the far-ranging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of four entities receiving grants and one earning a top award of $100,000, six nonprofits are named finalists and the top award will be $60,000. Overall grant amounts will be $60,000, $30,000, $20,000, $15,000 and two $10,000 awards.
“This is the largest number of grant applications submitted to the Women’s Fund,” Kathleen Overton, Women’s Fund 2021 Impact Grant chair, said in a news release. “This reminds us of the growing needs in our community. Altering the award structure to include six grants is a testimony to the resiliency and commitment of Women’s Fund members to give time, money and resources to those organizations in need.”
The Women’s Fund is a permanent endowment fund and a nonpermanent fund housed within The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky established to benefit women and children.
The annual grant process awards grants to organizations benefiting women, children and families.
Out of 35 grant proposals, six were chosen to be presented to the membership for the final vote Oct. 26 during the group’s annual dinner at Knicely Conference Center.
The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky is comprised of 317 women who will cast their vote by ranking each organization from one to six with one being the organization to receive the highest grant amount, and so on.
David Hamilton, associate minister of annual giving for Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries, said the money will fund projects such as a new playground and new transportation to school for children.
“We are very grateful at Potter Children’s for the consideration that has been given to us for the grant,” Hamilton said. “We are grateful because the work we are doing goes toward helping out single moms here at Potter’s.”
New to this year’s finalists is Centers for Hope’s Center for Pregnancy in Bowling Green. Centers for Hope Executive Director Brandy Moore said this is the first year it applied for a Women’s Fund grant after becoming a nonprofit in 2020.
“I really don’t even have words to describe how excited and humbled we are to be one of the finalists,” Moore said. “We are a very new nonprofit here in Warren County. For us, just going through and learning about the fund within itself was a process. We did it just to learn how to apply. We did not anticipate getting this far.”
The nonprofit started as a ministry of Living Hope Baptist Church in 2019. Now, Moore said there are more people who want to know about the organization.
“Regardless of the size of the grant, we would be able to use it to better market to surrounding counties,” she said. “We serve the Barren River Area Development District along with White House and Portland in Tennessee. We want to use the grant to market ourselves better and let other communities know who we are and what we do.”
The Center for Pregnancy provides pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, consultation and support for expecting mothers.
