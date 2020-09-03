Members of The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky have voted on how $100,000 in grant money will be allocated across 14 nonprofit organizations with an eye on helping them survive the coronavirus pandemic.
The Salvation Army received the largest award total, $15,961.31.
Fund members voted in June to award $100,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations this year, per membership vote. Final award totals for each organization were decided based upon how the fund’s 356 female members voted.
This is the seventh year of awards.
“These 14 impact grant finalists over the past seven years are proven organizations with a built-in legacy,” Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Wethington said. “We want to see these organizations survive, and they have taken a hit due to an unprecedented crisis.”
To rapidly address urgent community needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund members accelerated their grant timeline to make this $100,000 impact in September.
Wethington said that with many nonprofit organizations’ fundraisers canceled because of restrictions stemming from the pandemic, there was a loss of essential operating revenue that endangered the services these organizations provide.
“We wanted to be fluid and act quickly in a time of crisis,” Wethington said. “We want to look forward and think about the future, but we also want to take care of the present.”
The $100,000 in grants are in addition to the $43,812 the Women’s Fund granted to the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund in March. That brings the group’s total impact in 2020 to $143,812. The $43,812 given to United Way came out of the fund’s endowment.
The Salvation Army took the biggest award this year followed by The Foundry, which received $14,074.97, HOTEL Inc. with $13,035.07, BRASS with $12,237.00, Friends of Lost River with $10,882.71, the Family Enrichment Center with $8,536.88, the Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green with $6,577.99, and Hope House with $4,062.88.
Additionally, Community Action was awarded $3,337.36, Kids on the Block was given $2,902.06, Junior Achievement received $2,829.50, Habitat for Humanity earned $2,176.54, Hope Harbor was allocated $1,886.34 and the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin rounded out the organizations as it received $1,499.40.
Over the past seven years, the Women’s Fund has awarded $866,952 in grants back into southcentral Kentucky communities.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.