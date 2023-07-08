Members of the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky gather at Garcia’s Bar & Grill in Stadium Park Plaza on Thursday, July 6, 2023, for the announcement that the Women’s Fund has raised $160,000 for their 2023 Impact Grants to be split between four local organizations. The allocation of the Impact Grant funds to the four recipients will be decided by a vote of the Women’s Fund membership on Oct. 24th at their Annual Dinner. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky gather at Garcia’s Bar & Grill in Stadium Park Plaza on Thursday, July 6, 2023, for the announcement that the Women’s Fund has raised $160,000 for their 2023 Impact Grants to be split between four local organizations. The allocation of the Impact Grant funds to the four recipients will be decided by a vote of the Women’s Fund membership on Oct. 24th at their Annual Dinner. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Women’s Fund of Southcentral Kentucky gathered at Garcia’s Bar and Grill on Thursday evening to announcement it will be giving $160,000 in grants for 2023.
“The Women’s Fund is a collective funding and it’s all women,” said Monica Taylor, the current chair of the Women’s Fund. “We come together and the main mission is to improve the lives of women and children or make a positive impact to women, children and families in this community.”
Since its founding 11 years ago, the Women’s Fund has been able to distribute $1,327,452 to local organizations.
“The nonprofit organizations will apply and then we have a grants committee that gets together and will narrow all of the applications down to eight, and then go and do site visits,” Taylor said. “From there, we pick the top four, which we will present to our members of over 300 women. They pick their number one (choice) that will receive the $100,000 then all the others receive a $20,000 recognition.”
Depending on the year, the grants committee could be looking through 20 to 35 grant application from all across southcentral Kentucky. The top four nonprofits will attend the annual dinner in October and present to the Women’s Fund members, who will then decide which organization will receive the $100,000.
“All the organizations that come to the final four in our eyes deserve it. Those three other grants ($20,000) … we feel like what they’re doing is worthy. We’ve already vetted them and we’re going to do some follow up reports with them,” said Jennifer Wethington, the executive director of the Community Foundation.
The Women’s Fund is a program within the Community Foundation and it raises money for their grants through its membership and endowment as well as through memorial gifts. Membership starts at $125 for those under 25 and a lifetime membership is $25,000.
“Even if our memberships stay static, that number (grants) is going to continue to grow, because our endowment is what’s going to forever give back to this community,” Wethington said. “And that’s the beauty of the Women’s Fund is that we’re going to be here forever. We’re going to continue to give back to this community forever.”