The Women's Fund of South Central Kentucky announced it has donated $43,812.11 to United Way of Southern Kentucky's COVID-19 Crisis Fund, opting to use all of this year's earnings from its endowment fund to make the donation.
The Women's Fund is in its eighth year. It collects membership money and puts half into a yearly impact fund and half into an endowment that is invested, gaining interest yearly. The organization then takes 4.5 percent from that endowment yearly and adds to the Impact Grant. This year, the advisory board voted unanimously to take those funds and use it to make the donation to United Way.
"We decided to make an immediate impact – to take that portion carved out in the endowment piece and give that away immediately to make an impact," Women's Fund Executive Director Jennifer Wethington said. "The cool thing is every woman that has ever been a member of the women's fund actually made a contribution. All of those memberships have added up to allow us to have this endowment and be this reactive and fluid and give back immediately."
Wethington said the United Way is able to help women, children and families in need in the 10-county Barren River region. United Way distributes funds using data gathered from the 211 call center and input from local officials and nonprofits.
"When we were trying to decide how could we make an immediate impact and how could we make sure it is going to the organizations that need it the most – the people that need it the most – (we thought of) the 211 that we have in this area due to United Way," Wethington said. "They brought 211 in the area. It is where anyone can call and say, 'I need help with my rent. Can I get that?' It's a resource we are very privileged to have in our area.
"They really have the resources at this point to best judge who needs that money."
To date, the Women’s Fund has awarded more than $723,000 to organizations making a positive impact on the lives of women and children in southcentral Kentucky.
Previous Impact Grants include $110,000 to South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block in 2019, $110,000 to Habitat for Humanity in 2018, $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson in 2017, $90,000 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green in 2016, $85,000 to Haven4Change in 2015, $65,140 to the Family Enrichment Center in 2014, and $51,000 to the Barren River Area Safe Space in 2013.
