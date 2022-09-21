From left, Hannah Robb and Cpt. Monica Horton of the Salvation Army of Bowling Green, Lydia Johnson Latham and CEO Jef Goodnight of the Boys and Girls Club of Scottsville-Allen County, Executive Director Terry Daniels of the Foundry Christian Community Center and Assistant Director Lynn Hulsey and Executive Director Nickie Jones of the Family Enrichment Center stand together after being named the final four organizations for the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky’s Impact Grant of $100,000 at 824 Lehman Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The finalists will present the projects for which they would use the grant money to the Women’s Fund committee for a final vote at the annual dinner on Oct. 18. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Four local non-profit organizations were announced on Tuesday to be the finalists for this year's Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky impact grant of $100,000.
The Salvation Army of Bowling Green, the Boys and Girls Club of Scottsville-Allen County, the Foundry Christian Community Center and the Family Enrichment Center are each in the running for the grant to use for projects that will impact women and families in the community.
Fund members will get the chance to vote for the winning agency based on each organization's presentation at an annual dinner on Oct. 18.
"We look at how it's going to impact the area, how it's going to impact women, children and families (and) is it sustainable," Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky Executive Director Jennifer Wethington explained.
The Women’s Fund, a fund within The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky comprised of 330 women, aims "to bring women together for the purpose of making a positive impact on the lives of women, children and families of South Central Kentucky by collectively funding significant grants to charitable initiatives with the same purpose," according to the fund's mission statement.
"When the Women's Fund started, we wanted to make an impact on women, children and families," said Wethington, "but we also wanted to raise awareness of the needs in our area and really involve women in philanthropy in kind of an organized way where they can be part of it and vote."
The funding for the impact grant comes from approximately $155,000 raised in donations by Women's Fund members and the community, according to Wethington. Fund members used $10,000 of that money raised to donate to Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools for needs that resulted from the December 2021 tornadoes. The remaining $145,000 will be split into $100,000 for the winning agency and $15,000 for the other three finalists.
Now in its tenth year of giving, the Women's Fund has awarded around $1 million in grants, and has raised more than $1,600,000 in endowments, according to the fund's 2021 report.
Last year, six local nonprofits were awarded the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky’s grants totaling $145,000. The Barren River Child Advocacy Center, CASA of South Central Kentucky, Center for Pregnancy, Family Enrichment Center, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries each received grants ranging from $10,000 to $60,000.
— For more information on the Women's Fund, including how to become a member, find volunteer opportunities and make donations to the fund, visit cfsky.org.