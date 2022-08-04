The Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department’s annual ice cream supper will have special meaning this year as the department will also celebrate its 60th anniversary.
Food trucks, live music and children’s activities will be included in the celebration at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Woodburn Ball Park.
Woodburn VFD Chief Bob Skipper said it has been hosting the ice cream supper since the department began. The supper, along with a small dues fee, has provided most of the funding for the department.
“Now it is less of a fundraiser and more of a community event and a chance for members of the community to meet us and learn more about us,” he said.
Crowds vary at the event, but the park is usually full and many stay until the band finishes around 9 p.m.
He said last year, some changes were made to the ice cream supper, like bringing in food trucks rather than having the firefighters cook and serve the food.
This year’s food trucks include Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Pelican’s SnoBalls, LadyBug’s Fritters and Fries, Patriot BBQ and Taqueria y Birrieria Jalisco. There will also be an expanded number of children’s games run by volunteers from Woodburn Baptist Church and the National Guard’s inflatable obstacle course.
Skipper said members of the department will demonstrate the proper way to use a fire extinguisher and mementos from the past 60 years will be on display.
Cakes are also needed as prizes for the cake raffle and can be brought to the ice cream supper or dropped off the afternoon of Aug. 12 at Station 2 at 7055 Nashville Road or on the morning of Aug. 13 at Station 1 at 900 Woodburn Allen Springs Road.
There will be a raffle for a Sig Sauer pistol and tickets will be available that night from any firefighter. You don’t have to be present to win and winners can opt for the value in cash or other merchandise from Cheek Brothers Trading Post in Allen County.
As part of the 60th anniversary celebration, Skipper said the original 12 founding members of the department, who have since passed away, will be honored.
“We also plan to recognize both current and former members in attendance,” he said. “While firefighting has changed dramatically in 60 years, the core values of community service and helping neighbors remains constant and is a big reason we have men and women who are willing to volunteer their time in what is often a dangerous and usually messy calling.”
Woodburn was one of the first volunteer departments in Warren County, and Skipper said that is something to be proud of.
“We acknowledge our founding in our logos, patches and even on our trucks,” he said. “I think it is important for us to understand how the department began, honor those who have brought us to this point and build on that foundation as we meet the challenges of serving a fast-growing community.”