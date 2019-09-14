Woodcraft Industries, a manufacturer of cabinet components that opened a plant in Bowling Green in 1995, is being recognized for that plant's record of safety.
A subsidiary of Texas-based Quanex Building Products, Woodcraft has 13 production facilities throughout North America. The 125,000-square-foot Bowling Green plant on Scottys Way received Thursday the Kentucky Governor’s Award for Health and Safety.
Danny Davis, executive advisor to the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Workplace Standards, was on hand at the plant to present the award.
The award recognizes Kentucky organizations with outstanding safety and health performance. The award helps to encourage the development of programs designed to reduce and eliminate occupational injuries. In the category of companies with up to 125 employees, the award is given to businesses and their employees who have achieved 250,000 man-hours or more without a lost-time injury or illness at their workplace.
“Safety is a guiding principle for Quanex, in every facility we operate,” said Nate Dalrymple, a human resources generalist for Quanex Building Products. “Our employees work hard every day to ensure that everyone goes home after working safely, and the Kentucky Governor’s Award is a fulfilling recognition of our total organizational commitment to safe operation.”
The Bowling Green Woodcraft plant has approximately 100 employees who make a variety of kitchen, bath and other residential cabinet components for manufacturers and suppliers.
“This award is a reflection of our team’s constant effort to work safely while delivering quality products to our customers,” said Isaiah Harville, Woodcraft's Bowling Green plant manager. “Safe operation takes everyone’s effort, and it’s a never-ending journey. This award is an important milestone along that journey.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.