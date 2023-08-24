Attention shoppers. Menards may finally be on the way to Bowling Green.
The Wisconsin-based home improvement retail chain, which identified a site along Campbell Lane near the Meijer grocery store nearly five years ago, has finally begun preparing that site for what is expected to be a 175,000-square-foot store.
"We have broken ground and are starting to prepare the site for a future Bowling Green Menards store," Menards Promotions Manager Jeff Abbott said Monday in an email. "At this time, no official timeline for completion has been determined."
Bowling Green's Scotty's Contracting has started site preparation for the store and a road through the 39.71-acre site at Campbell Lane and Eastland Street (bounded by Highland Way, McIntosh Street and Merrick Place) that was rezoned in 2019 from residential to highway business.
That rezoning was expected to lead to development of a retail center anchored by Menards, a fast-growing retailer that has been expanding southward in recent years.
But the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the development and then Menards opted to build other Kentucky stores and postpone a Bowling Green location.
Now, though, Scotty's Contracting Vice President Chris Higgins said the Menards project is "moving along well."
"This was a job we had before COVID-19," Higgins said. "We were the successful bidder on it again. It will have a city street running through the project, and there will be opportunities for future growth around the Menards store."
That's consistent with the plans for a Bowling Green Menards revealed in 2019 by Rodney Wekkin of the company's real estate department.
Wekkin said at the time that the company’s plans were for the Bowling Green Menards to have about 120 employees and offer groceries along with the building materials, tools and fixtures that are the chain’s stock-in-trade.
It will be bigger than most home improvement stores. Lowe’s, for example, typically builds stores of about 115,000 square feet. The Menards development plan from 2019 calls for retail strip centers and restaurants to be built on the acreage surrounding the anchor store.
At the time, Wekkin was bullish on Bowling Green as a site for a Menards store. He even agreed to build an eight-foot fence at the rear of the development, a concession called for by residents of the Eastland Park subdivision.
“We feel like this is a great market that can support one of our stores,” Wekkin said at that meeting. “This is part of our natural progression toward the South.”
That progression has continued, with Menards building stores in Elizabethtown, Richmond, Louisville and Paducah since 2020, adding to the Owensboro store that has been open for nearly a decade.
Concentrated primarily in the Midwest, Menards has grown since its founding in 1960 into the third-largest home improvement chain in the U.S., behind The Home Depot and Lowe’s.
A privately held company, Menards has approximately 45,000 employees in more than 350 stores across 15 states.
Last year, Menards ranked 28th on Forbes' list of "America's Largest Private Companies" with an estimated revenue of $13 billion.