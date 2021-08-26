For Ross Richey and his neighbors, the repairs that started this week on the Old Richardsville Road bridge will eliminate an inconvenience and safety hazard.
But the work being done by Lexington’s Intech Contracting under a $293,523 contract with Warren Fiscal Court will provide much more.
It will restore a 420-foot-long bridge that dates to 1889, is on the National Register of Historic Places and had become over the years a magnet for tourists because of ghostly legends attached to the structure.
Closed since March 2018, when a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet inspection found structural deficiencies, the single-lane bridge has a history that includes repairs financed in the 1980s by Camping World founder David Garvin.
Those repairs lasted until that 2018 inspection led to closure of the bridge, causing travel problems for Old Richardsville Road residents like Richey, who bought Garvin’s Ironwood Farm from the Garvin family in 2015 after the businessman’s 2014 death.
“It has been a long time coming, but we’re pleased,” Richey said Wednesday. “It has been a little bit of a danger trying to make that sharp turn from Old Richardsville Road to (Ky.) 185.”
Richey is pleased so far by what he has seen both from Warren County Public Works – which trimmed the overgrown bushes leading to the bridge in preparation for Intech’s work – and from Intech, a contractor that has worked on the Old Richardsville Road bridge and other local bridges over the years.
Working from designs developed by Glasgow’s American Engineers Inc., Intech is making repairs to the bowstring-style bridge that will maintain its historic quality while restoring it to its three-ton weight capacity.
“It’s nice to be able to maintain the integrity of that bridge, which is unique,” Richey said. “I realize that it takes time to do things right. Things seem to be tracking along as they should.”
That track should have the bridge repairs completed by the end of October, according to Intech President David Houchin.
“We’re very pleased to have the job,” said Houchin, an Edmonson County native who was at the work site Wednesday. “We’ll do whatever we can to do it properly.”
That’s a goal shared by county Public Works Director Josh Moore, who has worked for three years to get the bridge restored.
“It’s going to help with motorist safety,” Moore said. “And it’s a historically significant structure. It’s one of the oldest bridges of its kind in the nation.”
Moore also wants to honor the memory of Garvin by restoring a bridge that was christened as the David Garvin Memorial Bridge in 2015.
“Mr. Garvin was a visionary who did so much for Warren County,” Moore said. “We know he had an affinity for that bridge.”
Moore said part of the delay in getting the bridge repaired was the uncertainty about securing state funding to help with the project.
Now, with $312,000 in KYTC funding earmarked for the project, Moore believes the repairs can be done without dipping into the county general fund.
“I’m hopeful that we can get everything done, including any change orders, within that amount,” he said.
Moore said consideration was given to increasing the bridge’s weight limit, but he said keeping it at three tons will allow it to “support any normal vehicle.”
“We just don’t need large pickup trucks pulling wagonloads of hay or anything,” Moore said. “We may use signage to keep people from bringing big heavy trucks across the bridge.
“We’ll have to be proactive in enforcing the weight limit.”
Richey and his neighbors are just happy that vehicles of any kind will again be crossing the bridge.
“Overall, I’m very pleased,” Richey said. “I think a lot of people will be excited to get it back open.”