SCOTTSVILLE – The Jacksonian Hotel stood proudly on the Scottsville public square until 1973, and the Allen County Library now stands in its place.
Now, in a building just behind the library, a group of residents is working to memorialize the iconic hotel in a big way: by creating a nearly 500-pound marble sculpture of it.
Last month, local artist Andrew Wielawski began working with four high school students each weekday after school to complete the project in time for the Jacksonian Days Street Fair on April 25.
He said the idea for a public monument in Scottsville began to form after he gave a sculpture presentation to the local Rotary Club last August.
“It was perfect for me, and for the Rotary,” Wielawski said.
After 35 years of living in Italy and traveling the world, Wielawski eventually settled in Scottsville and made it his goal to bring “public art” back to the public.
After noticing the public reaction, or lack thereof, to public art pieces, he began to think “about how art is meaningful because it communicates with the people around it.”
“In general, nobody cared (about public art) besides the artist, the newspaper people, the town council and that was it. And the citizens didn’t really care, and it was because the art is selected by people who are overqualified. … If you have Ph.D. in art, you’re going to see things that nobody else in art will see, so how do you solve that problem?” Wielawski asked.
“You try to take a theme that is meaningful to people in the town, and you have it done by people in the town, what could be more meaningful than that?”
Rotarian and Interim Mayor David Burch agreed.
“I’m really invested in our downtown, and we really want this to be a destination place for people to come to eat, shop, recreate and enjoy” the history, Burch said.
The history behind the Jacksonian Hotel is why it was chosen.
The hotel is named after the Jackson Highway, now U.S. 31-E, which is said to have been used by Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States.
With the artistic vision ready, and the Rotary Club and local government on board, Wielawski just needed the helping hands.
And after having taught sculpture classes to primarily fourth and fifth graders in the Allen County Public School District, he decided high school students would likely be able to work longer without distraction.
So he recruited Daphnia Wood, a freshman home-schooled student, and three Allen County-Scottsville High School students: Dillan Blankenship, a junior, and seniors Ella Burch and Sno Browning.
Ella Burch, the mayor’s daughter, said she has a personal connection to the project.
“My grandmother is a member of our local Rotary Club, and what we’re sculpting, the Jacksonian Hotel, it was a big part of her adulthood, and how my mom grew up,” she said.
“So I thought it’d be really neat to be a part of something that I never got to see, but I’ll get to sculpt it and it’ll be like a memory of them.”
On workdays, the sounds of pounding, chipping and scraping paired with Wielawski’s soft instruction to the students fill the previously uninhabited building.
“Once you see that this impossibly hard surface is something that you can actually change … it’s magical,” Wielawski said with a grin.
Browning agrees, noting that “not a lot of people” get an opportunity like this.
And though the high schoolers all have different artistic skill levels, they agree that having patience is the biggest challenge.
“You have to go at a certain angle, a certain kind of depth in the stone in order for it to get the right kind of lighting,” said Blankenship, who had been taught in his elementary school years by Wielawski.
At the beginning of the project, the students first glued a photo of the hotel onto the stone, then located the major elements of the building and are now carving them. It’s a method Wielawski said will “make the building jump out at you.”
“It takes a lot of different times (working on) it to actually see that there is going to be a hotel,” Wood said.
The sculptor also made it clear that he wants to serve as a guide for the students and does not want his name on the final product, which will be placed in one of four quadrants on the square.
And over the next three years, Wielawski plans to work with other students to create three more public monuments to fill the other quadrants.
“What do you think a kid is going to feel like when they come back here in 60 years and they’re like 75 years old, and they can take their grandkids into the town square and say, ‘You know, that sculpture you’ve been looking at every time you go by it, I was a part of carving that,’ ” Wielawski said.
“I just think it’s a positive feeling for everybody.”
