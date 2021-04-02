Traffic on Interstate 65 through part of Warren and Simpson counties may be moving a little slower as road crews work to improve a 12-mile stretch of that highway.
A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of I-65 in both directions is scheduled to begin Monday, with the work being done by Scotty’s Contracting under an $8.1 million contract with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The project will address pavement issues from near the 13-mile marker in Simpson County to near the 25-mile marker in Warren County.
KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said crews have been out this week putting up signs and other traffic-control devices in preparation for the work.
Watt said “disjointed pavement” along this section of I-65 will be rehabilitated and resurfaced. The project will also involve repairing any issues with the shoulders of the road and making drainage repairs in the median, according to a news release.
Watt said there will be traffic disruptions during this project.
I-65 will be reduced to two lanes during certain periods and reduced to one lane in other periods. The shoulder will be utilized as a travel lane.
Watt said additional information will be released as the project progresses.
“These lane closures are expected to cause delays with heavy congestion at some points,” Watt said. “Motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention when approaching the construction zone.”
The speed limit will be reduced in this section to 55 mph. Slowed or stopped traffic should be expected, Watt said, especially during the phases when the road is reduced to one lane.
The project is expected to be completed by early winter.
