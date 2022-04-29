Driving counterclockwise is about to become more common in Bowling Green.
Greg Meredith, public works director for the city of Bowling Green, said bids are being accepted on construction of a roundabout at Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue as part of a plan to place four roundabouts along Westen.
Meredith, speaking at Monday’s meeting of the Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee, said roundabouts are planned along Westen at Ashley Circle, Patrick Way, Highland Way and Rockingham.
“Long-term, we hope to be able to fund and construct all of those in the next year or so,” Meredith said.
The Rockingham intersection near Bowling Green High School was chosen as the first of the four to be built because Meredith would like to complete the project during the summer while school isn’t in session.
“We want to allow the contractor to focus on getting it done this summer so it’s less disruptive,” Meredith said. “We kinda did the same thing at University Boulevard (the city’s first roundabout). This one will be smaller, but it will still be large enough to accommodate trucks and school buses.”
Meredith said city leaders decided to build roundabouts along Westen after studying the well-traveled road.
“We looked at all the intersections along Westen and determined that would be a great corridor for roundabouts,” he said.
The city’s experience with roundabouts at the University Boulevard/U.S. 31-W By-Pass intersection and at the Shive Lane/Ken Bale Boulevard intersection has been smooth enough to make Meredith believe that more are needed.
“Four-way stops are generally safe, but they’re not as efficient as roundabouts,” Meredith said. “You save gas and wear and tear on vehicles because traffic tends to keep moving.”
Another roundabout project in the works, this one at Shive Lane and Middle Bridge Road, is awaiting grading work now being done by the Bale of Kentucky Family Limited Partnership. Meredith expects this roundabout connecting Scottsville Road with Lovers Lane to be completed in the spring of 2023.
Plans call for the city-funded road to extend to Searcy Way, where a traffic light will be installed as part of a project expected to cost nearly $2 million.
“That’s an exciting project,” Meredith said. “Those are heavily traveled roads, and the project is much-needed.”
Other transportation projects discussed at the MPO meeting include the upcoming “road diet” plan for a section of the U.S. 31-W By-Pass from University Boulevard to Lehman Avenue that will re-stripe the road and transform it from a four-lane artery to a three-lane road that includes a middle turn lane.
It’s a project that can be done for an estimated $350,000, the cost of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s resurfacing of the road that was scheduled to be done this year anyway.
Charles Deweese Construction has the bid for the project and is expected to complete it this summer.
Louisville-based consultant Strand Associates recommended the “road diet” plan as a way of improving traffic flow and safety along the busy bypass.
Another study in the works could help city, county and KYTC leaders deal with the increase in traffic volume along Cave Mill Road.
Karissa Lemon, MPO coordinator for the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, included in her fiscal year 2023 Unified Planning Work Program a Smallhouse Road/Cave Mill Road traffic improvement study to be conducted in 2023.
Lemon said a corridor study is being considered for the area along the Ky. 101 intersection with Interstate 65 as a way of planning for the traffic increase expected when the Buc-ee’s travel center is built in Smiths Grove.
Already included in the state’s two-year road plan is spending $750,000 to design a roundabout at Ky. 101 and the Interstate 65 southbound entrance and exit ramps in Smiths Grove and widen the existing I-65 southbound exit ramp to two lanes.
Texas-based Buc-ee’s recently opened a 53,000-square-foot travel center with 120 gasoline fueling stations in Richmond as its first foray into Kentucky. A similar-sized store is planned for a 30-acre site near I-65 in Smiths Grove, and the Buc-ee’s website projects it to open in 2023.
