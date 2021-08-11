Before it closed its doors earlier this year, Bowling Green's Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet was forced to pay $52,805 in back wages to 33 employees after a federal investigation uncovered illegal pay practices at the Asian restaurant located in the Fairview Plaza shopping center along U.S. 31-W Bypass.
The restaurant has since reopened under new ownership and with a new name, Golden Hibachi Buffet.
According to a news release, a U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found that Hibachi paid tipped employees no wages, requiring them to work only for tips.
The Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to pay tipped workers at least $2.13 per hour in direct wages, and allows them to credit tips the workers receive toward the remainder of their minimum wage obligation.
When an employer fails to pay any wages, no credit is given for tips received and the workers are due the full federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour from the employer for every hour that they worked.
“These essential workers deserve to take home every penny of their hard-earned wages and this case shows clearly how quickly back wages can accumulate when employers fail to follow federal wage laws,” said Louisville-based Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils. “When Hibachi Grill shorted its workers’ pay, their illegal actions gave them an unfair advantage over restaurant employers who play by the rules. The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to enforcing the law so that employees keep what they earn, and that employers compete on a level playing field.”
The news release indicated that Hibachi also violated pay practices for workers other than the tipped employees.
Hibachi failed to pay required overtime, according to the news release.
The restaurant paid kitchen helpers, dishwashers, cooks and other workers flat salaries, regardless of the number of hours worked. By doing so, the employer violated FLSA overtime provisions when these employees worked more than 40 hours in a week.
In some cases, the salaries also failed to cover all the hours employees had worked at the minimum wage. Failure to keep records of the number of hours employees worked also resulted in recordkeeping violations.
The wage-restoration action was taken against Hibachi Grill Inc., a corporation headed by Zhi Ming Li, according to Kentucky Secretary of State records.
Golden Hibachi Buffet, now operating in the Fairview Plaza location, is owned by the HGSB Inc. corporation that was formed in January. According to Secretary of State records, HGSB is headed by Bowling Green resident Dan Yu.
Bao Huang, a manager who was working at Golden Hibachi Buffet Wednesday, said the buffet restaurant opened on June 29 and grew out of the Jumbo China Buffet on Campbell Lane that closed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year after 18 years of operation.
Huang said Golden Hibachi Buffet did not inherit any employees from Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet.
"We got many of our employees back from the Campbell Lane location," he said.