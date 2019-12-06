The year 2020 is just weeks away, and with it comes another U.S. census. In Warren County, nearly 1,800 workers are still needed to help count households that don’t self-submit, among other tasks.
“Now the workers are identifying addresses and making sure that there is a structure that is listed on each address,” said Sue Parrigin, a Bowling Green city commissioner and head of the local census Complete Count Committee.
Members of the public have until April 1 – also known as Census Day – to complete the census themselves before workers are dispatched to obtain information from those that didn’t self-submit, Parrigin said.
“It is a great part-time job with supplemental income, especially with the work that is being done from home,” she said.
Parrigin stressed the importance of having students who live in Bowling Green for college to also fill out the census locally.
“If you are here six months or more, you get counted here,” Parrigin said.
The compensation for a census worker is $15 per hour with weekly pay, and work-related mileage is reimbursed at a rate of 58 cents per mile, according to Julie Trovillion, a partnership specialist with the Philadelphia Regional Census Center.
“They have to be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen, have a valid email address and a form of transportation,” Trovillion said. “Hours are flexible from 14 to 40 hours a week. People get to name their hours. If you have a part-time job already, you can work around those hours.”
Parrigin said the 2010 census had about a 77 percent self-report rate.
“That means 23 percent had to be contacted by our census workers,” she said. “That is a lot of manpower. Our self-report goal is 80 percent.”
Parrigin and the committee hope to meet that goal this year with the introduction of an option to fill out the census online.
Accurate census data is worth a great deal of funding for the area, according to Parrigin.
“For each person counted in Bowling Green and Warren County, they represent just over $1,000 in federal funds that comes into our community,” she said. “Say a family of five didn’t get counted, that would be $50,000 over the 10-year period that would not be received. That is the importance.”
Trovillion added that about $675 billion is distributed annually across the country based on the population count. “It is really important that we count everybody so that we can get the funding that Kentucky deserves,” said Trovillion.
– To apply to work with the census, visit www.2020 census.gov/jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.