Aiming to address a growing need for workers locally, the Bowling Green-based South Central Workforce Development Board has added two staff positions – one targeting military veterans transitioning to civilian life and another targeting the city’s growing international population.
Workforce Board President and CEO Jon Sowards has hired New American Navigator Ana Sancristoful and Kentucky Career Navigator Michael Dailey.
“What we’re trying to do is focus on those niche talent pools that might have unique challenges to entering the workforce,” Sowards said.
Bringing more transitioning military veterans into the local workforce has long been a goal for Sowards – himself a military veteran – and now he has a staff member on the ground at Fort Campbell to help meet that goal.
Dailey, a 17-year U.S. Army veteran, has an office in the transition center at Fort Campbell, where about 250 soldiers come through each week taking classes or learning about job opportunities in civilian life.
After leaving the military, Dailey worked with transitioning military veterans at Fort Benning in Georgia and later at Fort Campbell, so his new role is familiar.
“I talk to the transitioning soldiers about job opportunities and the quality of life in Bowling Green,” Dailey said. “I try to help them make a nice smooth transition to civilian life.”
Dailey’s job is one Sowards had wanted to create for a while. He was able to do so because of funding help from Warren Fiscal Court and the city of Bowling Green, each of which used $36,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance the position.
“The city and county believed so much in this vision that they partnered to co-fund this position,” Sowards said. “We are extremely appreciative of this funding and excited for the opportunity to connect Fort Campbell servicemen and family members to careers in our community.
“Having Michael in place full-time will really activate the number and quality of candidates we can present to employers for consideration.”
Dailey said the transitioning soldiers make for a strong talent pool.
“We have a broad spectrum of people coming out,” he said. “We have officers and enlisted soldiers. It’s a diverse group that has everything employers are looking for.”
Like the military veterans, Sowards said Bowling Green’s immigrant and refugee population is an untapped resource that can help meet the needs of new employers coming to the region.
“Quite a few of them leave the region every day to work in Tennessee, Ohio County or other areas,” Sowards said of the international residents. “We want to make sure they’re aware that we have a lot of local opportunities.”
That’s where Sancristoful comes in.
A native of Chile who has also lived in Canada, Sancristoful speaks Spanish, French and English and has experience working with the international community.
“She had some previous experience helping new Americans navigate the health care system,” Sowards said of Sancristoful. “She has made inroads with the Bosnian and Hispanic communities.”
Making such inroads is important, said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, as new employers like Tyson Foods and the Envision AESC battery plant look to fill jobs in the coming years.
“We need to get jobs filled,” Buchanon said. “That’s important for our community and it’s important for our entire region. Right now, we have many of our new American population traveling outside of the region for jobs simply because they are uninformed of the opportunities they have here. We need to change that.”