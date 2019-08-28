The South Central Workforce Development Board is adding three members to its board of directors.
Joining the board of the Bowling Green-based workforce board are Robin Amonett, human resources manager at Stewart Richey Construction; Jennifer Dotson, director of talent acquisition at Fruit of the Loom; and Melissa Mudd, business development manager at Hamilton-Ryker.
The local workforce board, funded primarily through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, is charged with coordinating the work of various agencies and programs dealing with career training, recruitment and other workforce-related issues in a 10-county region.
