With reports consistently showing more than 7,000 available jobs in the region, the South Central Workforce Development Board is aiming to whittle away at those numbers through a strategy picked up from last fall’s series of workforce summits.
“Part of the feedback from people at our meetings was that we need more job fairs,” said Jon Sowards, the workforce board’s president and CEO. “A lot of employers in the region have been having job fairs and it’s hit-or-miss on getting people to come out.
“We hope we can get a good number of people out.”
The workforce board has scheduled a job fair for Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lobby of its offices at 2355 Nashville Road (Western Kentucky University South Campus building), with at least eight local employers involved.
Lejla Nuhanovic-Becic, business services representative for the Career Team vendor that provides workforce services through a contract with the WDB, said local companies Bendix, Berry Global, Blue Cotton, Smuckers, Shop HQ, Pan Oston, Genesis Healthcare and Resolute Technology will be at what she hopes will be the first of several job fairs in the 10-county region covered by the workforce board.
While other job fairs in what Sowards is calling “Talent Tuesdays” will be held in other communities, he said this first one will take advantage of the space and central location of the WDB’s headquarters.
“The lobby area is a nice, professional-looking space,” he said. “We can have a number of employers and job-seekers in there.”
Nuhanovic-Becic believes it’s good timing for a job fair because of the incentives being offered by many employers.
“Some companies are looking for production workers, and others need office workers,” Nuhanovic-Becic said. “Some are offering sign-on bonuses and really good benefits.”
Nuhanovic-Becic said many of the employers at Tuesday’s event are open to hiring new Americans and those with past criminal records.
Many are also willing to expedite the hiring process.
“Employers can do interviews on the spot,” Nuhanovic-Becic said. “We have space available. I think there will be a quick turnaround on hiring.”
Both Sowards and Nuhanovic-Becic expect to have other “Talent Tuesday” job fairs at different venues. They’re working on one in the Glasgow area, possibly within the next month.
Sowards said the workforce board has other strategies to fill the many job openings in the region.
Working with the U.S. Department of Labor, Sowards has been able to procure a National Dislocated Worker Grant that will provide $1 million over 24 months to help people whose employment was affected by the December tornadoes.
“We can subsidize people to go into humanitarian assistance roles,” Sowards said. “These can be health care, cleanup or social assistance jobs.”
Sowards said the grant can also be used to subsidize internships and training for such roles as emergency medical technicians and heavy equipment operators.
“We’re doing everything we can to connect people to work,” Sowards said.
More information about job fairs and programs of the workforce board can be found at the southcentralworkforce.com website.