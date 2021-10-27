You’ve seen it if you’ve waited in one of those long drive-through lines for your hamburger and fries.
You see it every day if you’re an employer whose “help wanted” signs have been displayed so long they’re faded and worn.
You’ve no doubt talked about it with friends, lamenting the perceived reality that “no one wants to work anymore.”
Now, the Bowling Green-based South Central Workforce Development Board is trying to address what the Kentucky Chamber Foundation identified as a “workforce crisis” in a report released last month.
Crisis or not, a decline in the labor force participation rate, building for a couple of decades and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, is enough of a concern that the local workforce board shifted the focus of its annual workforce summit to focus on finding solutions to a growing problem.
“This is the topic of our time,” South Central WDB President and CEO Jon Sowards said Tuesday during the WDB’s “town hall tour” event at the National Corvette Museum geared toward addressing labor force participation. “Based on our conversations with employers, we decided to take this approach.”
Tuesday’s event – attended by about 40 employers, educators, nonprofit leaders and others with a stake in the labor force issue – was the second of four workforce summits the WDB is holding this week.
The summits started Monday with a Scottsville event for residents of Allen, Metcalfe and Monroe counties. A Wednesday event in Russellville will serve those in Logan, Butler and Simpson counties.
Thursday’s event in Cave City will be for residents of Barren, Hart and Edmonson counties.
Sowards said having multiple locations for the workforce summit this year was partly to accommodate pandemic precautions, but it also allows the workforce board to potentially reach a broader audience as it attempts to tackle the thorny issue of labor force participation.
“This is a complex topic,” Sowards said. “We don’t pretend to have all the answers. We have done surveys and had some really thoughtful responses. We’re going to analyze that and build on it.”
Sowards said the issue of labor force participation has been building nationally since long before anyone heard of COVID-19.
Defined as the percentage of working-age adults either working or looking for work, the national labor force participation rate has plummeted from 67.3% in 2000 to 61.6% today.
The trend is more pronounced in Kentucky, where the participation rate has consistently trailed the national average and is now among the lowest in the nation at 56.3%.
Whether due to the aging population, declining birth rates, lack of child care or other causes, the decline in the percentage of adults earning paychecks is more than an eye-opening statistic for local employers.
Another statistic, this one from the JobsEQ labor market data company, demonstrates the impact of low labor participation. JobsEQ said the 10-county region served by the workforce board has more than 7,000 job openings and Warren County has more than 4,000.
For a company like Bowling Green’s Cross Check Quality Inspection, the statistics can quickly become a growth inhibitor.
The company that works with manufacturers to find and correct any product defects has nearly completed a new 45,000-square-foot headquarters building as part of its growth strategy, but workforce issues are flattening that growth curve.
“It affects us a lot,” said Cross Check Human Resources Manager Hailey Sanford, who attended Tuesday’s summit. “This is the first time in our company’s history that we’ve had to turn away business not because we can’t do it but because we can’t staff it.”
Sanford said Cross Check is working to “find ways to keep the employees we have” in an environment where job-hopping is common.
“What we try to sell is that you’re going to be treated with respect and that you’re going to have a good experience,” she said. “There seems to be a natural distrust between employers and employees. We need to change that culture.”
Although its strategies are still being formed based on feedback at the workforce summits, the workforce board has already launched an initiative that ties in with Sanford’s thinking.
Called “Respect Works,” the regional workforce campaign is an attempt to revive the traditional work ethic.
“The attitude toward work has taken an unfortunate negative turn,” said Leslie Witty, the workforce board’s vice president of outreach and communications. “We need to change the perception of work.”
– Information about the “Respect Works” campaign and other WDB initiatives can be found online at south centralworkforce.com.
