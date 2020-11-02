Trying to meet the needs of local employers and job seekers while adhering to pandemic protocols, the South Central Workforce Development Board is planning an “open-air” job fair Nov. 19 at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“This is a good way for our team to think outside the box and do a job fair during a pandemic,” said Robert Boone, the workforce board’s president and CEO.
Boone said about 20 local employers will be socially distanced and set up in the covered concourse area inside the ballpark.
“One of the reasons we wanted to have it there is that there’s a lot of room,” Boone said. “If it’s cold, we can move some of the operation to the skybox. Bowling Green Ballpark is one of the best places to have a job fair now.”
Despite the continuing pandemic that has handcuffed many businesses, Boone said local companies are still hiring.
“We’ll have a broad range of employers there,” Boone said. “There are job openings from entry level to skilled.”
Some of the employers lined up for the job fair are Bluegrass Supply Chain, Country Oven Bakery, Dollar General, Georgia-Pacific and Shop HQ.
Boone said he is encouraging job seekers to pre-register on the southcentralworkforce.com website “so we can have an idea of how many to expect.”
“We’re not going to turn anybody away, but it’s advantageous to pre-register,” he said.
Boone pointed out that the workforce board’s website is also a source for data on open jobs and career exploration. He and his staff have developed an open jobs report that enhances the information available through the monthly Jobs EQ labor market data report.
The workforce board’s open jobs report goes beyond the raw numbers, Boone said. He said the southcentral Kentucky region had 7,749 open jobs according to the Jobs EQ September report, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.
“The term ‘open jobs’ is a little bit of a misnomer,” Boone said. “We know that job postings don’t always equal job openings. Some higher-level management jobs don’t always show up on job search engines.”
Breaking down the raw number of job openings into part-time and full-time and by business sectors gives the workforce board’s open jobs report more value, according to Boone.
“We wanted to provide our community with more than just a number,” he said. “We wanted to show what the numbers mean.
“It has been really good to do a deep dive into the numbers. Nobody has done an in-depth analysis and made it public. We’re trying to shed light on the jobs that exist in our area.”
More information about the workforce board’s open jobs report can be found at the bigmarker.com/south-central-workforce website.
