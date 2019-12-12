Progress toward achieving the Work Ready Community status conferred by the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board has been slow for many southcentral Kentucky counties, but that hasn’t stopped the leader of the region’s workforce development board from setting a lofty goal.
Only two counties – Warren and Barren – have been certified Work Ready in a process that measures a county’s educational levels, the number of people earning essential skills certificates, number of apprenticeships awarded, internet availability and other criteria.
Despite having only two of the 10 counties he serves certified Work Ready, South Central Workforce Development Board President and CEO Robert Boone believes many others could soon follow.
“The end goal is for the entire region to be Work Ready,” Boone said.
He said Allen, Hart and Logan counties have reached certified Work Ready in Progress status and that Butler and Simpson counties have started the process of assessment that can lead to Work Ready certification.
Three other counties – Edmonson, Metcalfe and Monroe – are in the formative stages of the process.
The process itself has value, according to Boone.
“I’ve been involved in Kentucky’s Work Ready Communities initiative since 2012,” he said. “It’s a certification to measure a county’s workforce quality and provide assurances that the community is committed to having a quality workforce.”
County leaders from sectors such as education, local government, business and economic development must come together and assess where their county stands in these six criteria: high school graduation rate; National Career Readiness certificates earned; educational attainment; soft skills development; community commitment; and internet access.
“The most impactful piece is the process,” Boone said. “A group of people convene and talk about these issues. What a lot of counties find is that they’re already doing a lot of the requirements and just need to document them. There’s a lot of benefit to being able to self-reflect and find what you’re doing well. The harder thing is identifying your weak areas and building a plan to achieve your goals.”
Since being hired as the workforce board’s president in 2017, Boone has put a greater emphasis on achieving Work Ready status and getting the local region up to speed with some other parts of the state where the majority of counties are already certified Work Ready.
Statewide, 43 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are certified Work Ready and another 52 are Work Ready in Progress.
Moving more local counties into those categories is important, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said, both for industrial recruitment and for existing businesses in need of quality employees.
“In the current economy, being able to demonstrate that you have a talented workforce is very important,” Bunch said. “It’s a good selling point when recruiting new industry, but 80 percent of the investment comes from existing companies.”
Helping those existing businesses find good employees is the goal of the chamber’s SCK LAUNCH program that allows students to learn about local career opportunities and participate in career shadowing and other career-focused activities.
SCK LAUNCH brings together educators and business leaders in an effort to develop a strong workforce. “We convene different parties,” Bunch said. “It’s very important that they work well together.”
– More information about Kentucky’s Work Ready Communities initiative is available at thinkkentucky.com/workready.
