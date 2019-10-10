If you have an elderly family member, chances are good that you have been forced to deal with the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.
Chances are also good that you may not know how to deal with this disease that affects nearly 6 million Americans, most of them age 65 or older.
That’s why Bowling Green’s Timesavers – a company providing concierge, caregiving and chauffeur services for the elderly or disabled – is sponsoring an educational event called “Leaning in to Alzheimer’s Education and Care” on Friday at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library.
Along with such partners as Kentucky ElderLaw and Genesis HealthCare, Timesavers will present the free event that includes presentations on research into Alzheimer’s, dementia care and legal issues related to dementia.
The event, which begins with registration at 9:30 a.m., includes lunch and is scheduled to conclude by 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Downing, director of outreach for Timesavers, said the information to be presented at the event is important because Alzheimer’s disease is touching more families every day.
“Somebody is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias every 60 seconds,” Downing said. “It’s touching more and more people. Awareness and education are key to advancing the quality of life of people with the disease.”
Downing and her colleagues have put together a lineup that should raise awareness of the disease.
The first presenter, Dr. Paul Murphy of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky, will share information about research and clinical trials related to Alzheimer’s disease.
After lunch, dementia care specialist Rebekah Wilson will give her presentation, “Dementia Care and Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care.” Snow is an occupational therapist and one of the world’s leading educators on dementia and the care that accompanies it.
The afternoon’s final presenter is Kentucky ElderLaw’s John Dotson, who will provide information about vital legal documents and legal issues related to people living with dementia.
Downing hopes this event will lead to more workshops on Alzheimer’s disease and dementias.
“I hope it will be an annual event that will get bigger and bigger,” she said. “I would love to expand it to two days next year.”
– More information about Friday’s event and registration information can be found on the mytimesaversky.com website.
