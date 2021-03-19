Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday with Downward Dog for Down Syndrome, a free yoga event for all community members with Down syndrome.
Rain or shine, gates will open for the event at 2:45 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Yoga will begin at 3:21 p.m., in accordance with World Down Syndrome Day being March 21. The yoga will take place on the baseball field and will be in accordance with social distancing guidelines, according to Stephanie Morton, executive director for DSSKY.
Educational and promotional booths will be set up at the event, including Atomic Biscuit and Burger, DSSKY merchandise and Salameh Plastic Surgery, Morton said.
There is a $15 fee for attendees without Down syndrome to participate in the yoga session. However, anyone from the community can come engage with the booths, Morton said.
The event will serve as a kickoff for DSSKY’s 2021 Step Up for Down Syndrome Season. At Sunday’s event, organizers from DSSKY will be registering walkers for Step Up, which takes place in September.
“We normally don’t kick off until later in the year, but we wanted to try something different this year,” Morton said.
Anyone who registers to walk Sunday will be entered into a $50 Amazon gift card giveaway. Registration is available at the event and online.
After the yoga session, DSSKY will debut a special video celebrating World Down Syndrome Day, Morton said.
Downward Dog for Down Syndrome will be preceded by a drive-by ice cream social in front of the Buddy House on Saturday. From 1 to 3 p.m., DSSKY will serve ice cream to community members with Down syndrome.
“Over this past year, we’ve perfected the drive-through party,” Morton said.
– More information about the events can be found on DSSKY’s website at dssky.org.
